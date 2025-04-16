Mega Job Mela held in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: In line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to provide job opportunities for youth in every constituency, a Mega Job Mela was conducted on Tuesday under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

The event was organised with the support of Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and other local leaders.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar inaugurated the job fair alongside MLA Sudheer Reddy, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav and RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy. Addressing the gathering, the Collector emphasised that the primary objective of the event was to create employment avenues for the unemployed youth of the region.

The job fair attracted over 1,824 registrations. Of these, 719 candidates were selected and 325 were shortlisted.

Dr Venkateswar noted that the district’s proximity to major industrial hubs such as Sri City, Mambattu, Naidupeta SEZ, VCIC Krishnapatnam Corridor, Smart City, and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster has resulted in a significant number of job opportunities.

He also revealed that the State government, in collaboration with IIT Tirupati and industrial giants like Adani, Nava Bharat, and Amara Raja, plans to establish the Ratan Tata Innovation Centre in Tirupati. This ‘Advanced Spoke Model’ initiative is expected to act as a central hub for South Coast and Rayalaseema districts.

MLA Sudheer Reddy reiterated his commitment to hosting large-scale job fairs annually in memory of his father and late minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy. SP V Harshavardhan Raju encouraged youth to seize every opportunity, urging them to enter multinational companies with discipline and confidence.

Offer letters were handed over by the SP and MLA to the selected candidates in the evening, marking a proud moment for the participants and their families.