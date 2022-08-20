Mega medical camp held in Dokiparru

Dokiparru(Krishna district): Founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation P Sudha Reddy said that the foundation goal is to create healthy villages. On Friday she inaugurated free mega medical camp organised by Sudha Reddy Foundation under the auspices of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation at Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Reddy said that villages are the vital branches of the country just like branches of a tree and the Foundation is working tirelessly to protect mental and physical health of the people in those villages.

She said that people are becoming unhealthy due to changing food habits, air pollution and other reasons. They are getting sick due to stress also and most of them are not getting treatment at the right time, she said.

Sudha Reddy said that a medical camp is being organised to provide better medical care to all such people. Health insurance police worth Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the eligible, who got treatment at the health camp. She said that they will expand their Foundation programmes further in future.

In the medical camp, tests like anaemia, diabetic, POP smear, bone density, cervical cancer, prostate, vision tests, ECG, 2D echo and others were conducted.

Doctors Sarath Chandra Pingali, K Vamsi Krishna, KSL Sruthi, K Ramyashree, Ravi Charagonda, S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bommareddy Karthik Reddy, Pawan Kumar Gariparthi, T Harish, R Pawan Kumar and others conducted tests for patients. Lunch was provided to those who attended the camp and free medicines were distributed to the needy.