  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala To Celebrate his birthday

Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala To Celebrate his birthday
x
Highlights

Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night along with his family to celebrate his birthday.

Tirumala: Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night along with his family to celebrate his birthday.

According the sources Ram Charan family will participate in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on Wednesday on occasion of his birthday March 27.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X