Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala To Celebrate his birthday
Highlights
Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night along with his family to celebrate his birthday.
Tirumala: Mega power star Ram Charan arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night along with his family to celebrate his birthday.
According the sources Ram Charan family will participate in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on Wednesday on occasion of his birthday March 27.
