Mega Vaccination drive receives good response in Kurnool

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandian has said the active participation of all department officials including the Anganwadi, ASHA, volunteers and secretariat staff made the vaccination drive a grand success across the district.

Following the orders of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the mega vaccination drive was conducted across the district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the vaccination drive started sharply at 6 am and was intensively taken at all village and ward secretariats across the district.

Moreover, he said the vaccination drive received good response from people of all sections with the participation of village sarpanches, ward members, corporators and people's representatives.

It is very happy to see the people voluntarily came forward to vaccinate. Though it is dawn, the vaccination drive is still in progress. People above the age of 45 years and mothers of 0-5 years have been vaccinated. The district was allocated with 78,000 vaccinations and upto 7 pm 76,195 people have been vaccinated.

The remaining 1,805 doses are being given to the people. Cent per cent vaccination was completed in Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Dhone and Nandikotkur municipalities.

Vaccination is continuing at Nandyal, Allagadda, Yemmignoor, Adoni and Atmakur municipalities. The officials are ordered to complete cent per cent vaccinations. The collector said that every person should be vaccinated to put a full stop to the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to people to come forward to vaccinate and stay healthy.