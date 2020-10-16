MEIL bags two road projects in Andhra, which connects Southern and Northern India

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is connecting regions by building many prestigious projects of international standards in country and abroad also. It is been a major part in the development of infrastructure. MEIL has now taken up two key roads project in Andhra Pradesh which will connect Southern and Northern parts of India. This two roads will reduce the travel distance and time along with fuel consumption will also saved.

On Friday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually laid foundation stone for two road construction projects. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presided over the program. Several Central, State Ministers, Prominent and Officials participated in this program.

As part of NH-16 a 30 KM long 6 lane by-pass road is been constructed by MEIL from Chinna Avutapalli to Gollapudi. This by-pass will reduce distance between Hyderabad – Kolkata - Chennai. Previously vehicles from Hyderabad and Kolkata travelling to Chennai had to go via Vijayawada town. After the completion of this by-pass road vehicles from Hyderabad and Kolkata can go directly to Chennai. This will ease transportation and also save time and fuel. Another road construction by MEIL is NH-71 between Nayudupeta and Renigunta route. Presently this route is by lane road. Due heavy vehicle movement frequent traffic jams arise causing severe problems to travelers on this road.

MEIL is constructing 57 KM long 6 lane road which makes travelling to holy place Tirumala more convenient and also travelling towards Chennai, Bengalore, Renigunta Airport and Srikalahast Temple will be very much eased. As part of NH project MEIL is also constructing by-pass on Nayudupeta, Renigunta, Srikalahasti and Yerpedu route.

On this occasion Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that roads play very important role in the development of the region. Andhra Pradesh is giving helping hand in the development of the infrastructure. Pending NH issues will also be discussed with Chief Minister and will carry accordingly. If any obstacles are there we will discuss and complete the projects. And also should take all necessary precautions to restrict road accidents.

Speaking on this occasion Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Centre should support AP in the road network development projects. Already several projects are in process and are pending at Centre. Requested Central Minister to take necessary action and clear the pending projects works. AP government is taking all steps for the development of the infrastructure.