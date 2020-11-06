Mekapati Gautam Reddy gives presentation to Taiwan representatives over investments in AP

Industry Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said the partnership with Taiwan would further accelerate industrial development in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Mekapati gave a presentation to the Taiwanese delegation in Amaravati on the opportunities of Taiwan bicycle exports. He said the e- bicycle was in high demand in rural areas, adding that Taiwanese companies were leading the way in quality electronic products in the country.

As Andhra Pradesh is a major agricultural state, Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that bicycles are very useful for farmers. A key round table meeting is being held in the capital Amaravati today under the chairmanship of Taiwan Director General Ben Wang. On this occasion, representatives of reputed Taiwanese companies met Minister Mekapati at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri. The roundtable was attended by representatives from Taiwanese companies such as Fox Link, Apache, PSA Walsin and Green Tech.

"Transparency in governance and speed in approval of permissions are our strengths," Mekapati told Taiwanese delegates. The Minister said that Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy was paying special attention to the development of electronic manufacturing cluster at Kopparthi in Kadapa district. The minister told the Taiwanese team that there is are resources such as land, skilled manpower, water, electricity, ports, airports, and roads to access any corner in Andhra Pradesh.