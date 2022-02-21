Mekapati Goutham Reddy demise: Political fraternity mourns, YS Jagan to leave to Hyderabad

The sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has left the political fraternity across the two Telugu states in despair. The minister who returned from Dubai on Sunday complained chest pain and was rushed to Appollo hospital in Hyderabad where he was pronounced dead. The YSRCP cadre, MLAs, MPs and other political party leaders have expressed shock and mourned over the death of the young leader. Let us look what they have to say.



State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed shock over the sudden death of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He said Gautam Reddy made a name for himself at a young age and opined that he worked very actively as a minister and got a good name. Peddireddy expressed deep sympathy to the family members.



Minister Anil Kumar Yadav expressed shock over the sudden death of Gautam Reddy. He said he lost a good friend. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad mourned the death of Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy followed by many other leaders such as minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Nuzivid MLA Mekapratap Pratap Apparao, Tadepalligudem MLA Kottu Satyanarayana, Chairman, Government Guarantees Implementation Committee, Minister Perni Nani mourned the death of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav mourned the death of AP Minister Goutham Reddy. Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy's death is very sad. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members. Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Shri Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has expressed shock over the sudden death of Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Hyderabad shortly to meet Goutham Reddy's family members. CM Jagan was shocked to hear the news of Minister Goutham Reddy's death.