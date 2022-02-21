Mekapati Goutham Reddy's body to be shifted to Nellore tonight, funeral to be held with state honours

The sudden death of Mekapati Gautam Reddy has severely affected the two Telugu states. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over Gautam Reddy's death. Upon hearing the news of his death, Jagan left Hyderabad to console the family members. However, the Andhra Pradesh government is trying to shift his body to Nellore tonight.



Meanwhile, minister Mekapati body will be shifted to Nellore from Hyderabad tonight and will be laid to rest in Nellore for fans to visit tomorrow. After the arrival of Goutham Reddy's son who is studying in America, the funeral ceremony will be held.

The state government has declared 2 days of mourning for the death of Minister Goutham Reddy and decided to conduct the funeral with state honours.

Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who complained the chest pain in the morning pronounced dead in the Appollo hospital of Hyderabad. Doctors treated Goutham Reddy in the ICU and provided emergency services. However, the minister didn't respond to the treatment.