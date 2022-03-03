Mekapati Goutham Reddy's portfolios allotted to other ministers ahead of AP assembly sessions

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday has alloted the ministerial portfolios of the late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy for other ministers. According to the latest allotment, Minister Seediri Appalaraju has been given charge of IT, Industries, Skill Development departments while Minister Adimulapu Suresh has been given charge of Law and Justice department, Minister Kurasala Kannababu has been assigned with GAD and Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has been given charge of Public Enterprises and NRI Empowerment.



The ministers will look after the affairs of the respective departments during the assembly sessions. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Industries, IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's died of massive heart attack on last Monday.



The decision to assign the portfolios of Goutham Reddy to other ministers has been made ahead of assembly budget sessions, which will begin on March 7. On the other hand, there are speculations that one of the family members of Goutham Reddy would be inducted in the cabinet before the by elections for Atmakur.