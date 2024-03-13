Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has pledged full support to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to set up small and medium industries in the MSMAV Park located in the Atmakuru constituency. A recent awareness program was organized at Sridhar Gardens in Atmakuru town in collaboration with representatives from APIIC and HDFS Bank to provide guidance to enthusiastic individuals interested in establishing industries.

During the event, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy highlighted that 90% of the Atmakuru Constituency in the Metta region relies on agriculture. He elaborated on the favorable aspects of setting up industries in the constituency to the attending representatives at the awareness conference.

MLA Mekapati emphasized that Atmakur, the constituency center, has connectivity to 3 national highways and two ports, making it an ideal location for industrial development. He also mentioned that there is ample government land available in the constituency. Additionally, discussions with IIT Chennai have been held for potential industrial establishment, and through the Atmakuru Development Forum, workshops will be conducted to explore opportunities for preparing raw materials for industries and testing products.

Encouraging the establishment of small and medium industries in the range of Rs.1 crore to Rs.5 crore, MLA Mekapati stressed on providing employment opportunities for educated youth in the constituency. Plot allotment documents have been distributed to residents of Autonagar as part of the initiative.

In a media interaction, MLA Mekapati affirmed the commitment to industrial development in Atmakuru constituency. He highlighted the ongoing second-phase development works of the MSMV Park in Narampet, aiming to boost industrial progress in the region. By fostering the establishment of industries, the constituency is set to witness significant economic growth.





