Mekapati Vikram Reddy urges people to re-elect YS Jagan
Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy emphasized the importance of re-electing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. During an election campaign held in Bedusupalli of Ananta Sagaram Mandal, Reddy urged the villagers to support the welfare policies of the current government and vote for the fan symbol.
Reddy praised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his dedication to improving the lives of all sections of society through various welfare schemes. He highlighted the significant development that has taken place in every village under Jagan's leadership, emphasizing the benefits provided to farmers, families, and individuals in different sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture.
The legislator encouraged the villagers to acknowledge the progress made in their communities and to continue supporting the government for further development. Reddy pointed out that false promises could lead to a loss of transparent and welfare-based governance, urging the people to stand by Jagananna for more positive changes in their lives.
Reddy also mentioned the success of government initiatives in addressing issues like scattered land holdings for farmers and the eradication of financial challenges for the poor through welfare schemes. He assured the villagers that development projects and basic facilities would be completed as per their requests in the future.
In conclusion, Reddy stressed the need for everyone to unite in re-electing Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the continued progress and welfare of the state.