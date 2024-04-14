Mekapati Vikram Singh campaigns in Sangam mandal

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy recently visited Gandhijanasangham village of Sangam Mandal for an election campaign where he highlighted the positive impact of the Chief Minister's welfare policies.

During his visit, MLA Mekapati was warmly welcomed by local public representatives and mandal leaders. He went door to door, urging residents to support the ruling party in the upcoming general elections.

MLA Mekapati praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the state's progress in various sectors, attributing the success to the Chief Minister's commitment to fulfilling the party's manifesto promises. He emphasized the significant development initiatives undertaken in villages under the current government, surpassing those of the previous administration.

He also shared details of the financial assistance provided to beneficiaries under welfare schemes in the region, highlighting the government's efforts to improve basic facilities and infrastructure in rural areas.

MLA Mekapati called on the people to continue supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure his reelection. He commended the Chief Minister's initiatives in education, healthcare, and agriculture, emphasizing the importance of standing by him for the betterment of the state.

As the election approaches, MLA Mekapati urged residents to remember the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government and cast their votes in favor of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership. He emphasized the significance of maintaining stability and continuity in governance to ensure the proper implementation of developmental projects and schemes.