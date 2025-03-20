Members of 7 families rescued from bonded labour

Ongole: The Prakasam district officials have rescued 33 individuals from bonded labour, providing them with relief certificates and support for a new start in life. The operation, directed by district collector A Thameem Ansariya, freed seven families who had been trapped in exploitative conditions.

According to the officials, seven families from Aluru and Eethamukkala villages in Kottapatnam mandal had gone to work in Eucalyptus plantations near Chilakaluri Pet, a few months back. The plantation owner took advantage of their poverty, vulnerability, and desperate need for employment, forcing them into bonded labour. Representatives from the Yanadi community and other voluntary organisations brought this matter to the district collector’s attention, revealing that even pregnant women and nursing mothers were being forced to work.

Following the collector’s orders, revenue officials and other relevant departments intervened, rescuing all 33 members of the seven families and bringing them to Ongole. Collector Ansariya personally handed over relief certificates, sweets, clothing, and essential groceries to the rescued families.

Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, DSO Padmasri, Civil Supplies DM Varalakshmi, Tahsildar Madhu, and representatives from voluntary organisations including R Sunil Kumar (SARDS), Shyam, Pasha, and David (IJM), along with other officials participated in the programme.