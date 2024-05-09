Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Pawan Kalyan Urges Support for Alliance Candidates in General Elections
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon Jana soldiers to vote for alliance candidates in the upcoming general elections, aiming to secure a significant victory in Yarlagadda and Balashauri. Speaking at an election campaign meeting in Hanuman Junction, Krishna district, Kalyan emphasized the alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP for the state's development and welfare, garnering widespread support from the people.
He urged citizens to unite against anarchy and criticized the current government for escalating sand prices, adversely affecting construction workers. Kalyan highlighted alleged harassment and attacks on opposition leaders by the government, stating that people from all sections strongly oppose such actions.
