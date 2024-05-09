  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan Urges Support for Alliance Candidates in General Elections

Pawan Kalyan Urges Support for Alliance Candidates in General Elections
Highlights

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon Jana soldiers to vote for alliance candidates in the upcoming general elections, aiming to secure a significant victory in Yarlagadda and Balashauri.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon Jana soldiers to vote for alliance candidates in the upcoming general elections, aiming to secure a significant victory in Yarlagadda and Balashauri. Speaking at an election campaign meeting in Hanuman Junction, Krishna district, Kalyan emphasized the alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP for the state's development and welfare, garnering widespread support from the people.

He urged citizens to unite against anarchy and criticized the current government for escalating sand prices, adversely affecting construction workers. Kalyan highlighted alleged harassment and attacks on opposition leaders by the government, stating that people from all sections strongly oppose such actions.

X