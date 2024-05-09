66 Lakh Star Campaigners Rally for Jagan in Andhra Pradesh

On the sixth day of the campaign for Jagan in Andhra Pradesh, a staggering 66 lakh individuals have registered as star campaigners for the YSR CP, demonstrating strong support for Jagan in the upcoming political battle. Notably, Srikakulam, Prakasam, and Kurnool districts have seen the highest number of registered star campaigners on the sixth day of the campaign.

Despite the overwhelming support for YSRCP, there have been reports of TDP attacking women leaders of the party in the early hours of the day. In response, supporters have rallied behind Jagan, denouncing the alleged plots and conspiracies of the TDP against women. Women activists have vowed to continue their efforts for CM Jagan, undeterred by any challenges posed by the opposition.