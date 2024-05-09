Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Just In
Elderly Residents Express Gratitude to YSRCP MLA Candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy for Welfare Initiatives
In a heartwarming display of support, elderly residents in the Anantasagar mandal center expressed their appreciation for YSRCP MLA candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy's dedication to welfare initiatives.
In a heartwarming display of support, elderly residents in the Anantasagar mandal center expressed their appreciation for YSRCP MLA candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy's dedication to welfare initiatives. During a morning walk campaign on Wednesday, Mekapati Vikram Reddy engaged with the community, receiving praise for the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Residents highlighted the impact of the Pincha cash provided by the government, emphasizing the ease and support it brought to the elderly and disabled population. Many shared their admiration for the welfare measures introduced by the Jaganna government, expressing hope for a continuation of such initiatives.
During the campaign, MLA candidate Vikram Reddy received support from the community, with residents offering financial contributions for election expenses. Assuring the residents of continued welfare support, Mekapati Vikram Reddy reiterated the commitment of the YSRCP government to prioritize the well-being of all citizens.
As the May 13 election approaches, residents were encouraged to vote for the All Fan symbol to ensure the formation of a welfare government that addresses the needs of the community. The positive reception and support from the elderly residents serve as a testament to the impact of welfare initiatives under the leadership of YSRCP MLA candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy.