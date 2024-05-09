Elderly Residents Express Gratitude to YSRCP MLA Candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy for Welfare Initiatives

In a heartwarming display of support, elderly residents in the Anantasagar mandal center expressed their appreciation for YSRCP MLA candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy's dedication to welfare initiatives. During a morning walk campaign on Wednesday, Mekapati Vikram Reddy engaged with the community, receiving praise for the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Residents highlighted the impact of the Pincha cash provided by the government, emphasizing the ease and support it brought to the elderly and disabled population. Many shared their admiration for the welfare measures introduced by the Jaganna government, expressing hope for a continuation of such initiatives.



During the campaign, MLA candidate Vikram Reddy received support from the community, with residents offering financial contributions for election expenses. Assuring the residents of continued welfare support, Mekapati Vikram Reddy reiterated the commitment of the YSRCP government to prioritize the well-being of all citizens.

As the May 13 election approaches, residents were encouraged to vote for the All Fan symbol to ensure the formation of a welfare government that addresses the needs of the community. The positive reception and support from the elderly residents serve as a testament to the impact of welfare initiatives under the leadership of YSRCP MLA candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy.