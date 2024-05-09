Former Minister's Daughter Campaigns for TDP in Nellore City Elections"

Dr. Sindhura Ponguru, daughter of former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayan, has been actively campaigning in the 7th Division Elections. She has alleged that law and order in Andhra state is failing under the current YCP rule, stating that the YCP leaders have neglected the welfare of the people.

During her campaign, Dr. Sindhura visited Nagendra Nagar, Settigunta Road, and other areas of Nellore City's 7th Division, where she was warmly welcomed by the residents. She went door-to-door, explaining the TDP manifesto and urging voters to cast their precious votes for the bicycle symbol, blessing Narayana as MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP.

Highlighting the achievements of the TDP government from 2014 to 2019, Dr. Sindhura emphasized the efforts made by former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Ponguru Narayan in bringing industries and projects to the state. She criticized the YCP government for halting these initiatives and claimed that the TDP's efforts were being wasted.

Promising development initiatives, Chandrababu Naidu recently visited Nellore and pledged to establish an industrial corridor between Nellore City, Sricity, and Tirupati, creating job opportunities and supporting overall growth. He also vowed to transform Nellore into a hardware hub and reopen skill development centers for the youth.

Addressing the financial struggles faced by beneficiaries under the current government, Chandrababu Naidu proposed increasing pensions for the elderly and disabled, ensuring direct delivery of funds to their homes. He also promised support for individuals with total disabilities, offering Rs. 15,000 per month.

With a vision to make Nellore the No. 1 model city in India, TDP leaders Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged voters to cast two votes for the bicycle symbol on May 13, supporting their candidacies for MLA and MP positions, respectively.