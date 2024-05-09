Live
Settlement scheme in illiquid stock options extended
New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday extended the settlement scheme period till June 10 for entities involved in reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE in 2014 and 2015. The settlement scheme commenced on March 11 and was scheduled to conclude on May 10.
“It has been observed that during the last few days, a large number of entities have shown interest in availing the scheme. Considering the interest of entities in availing the scheme, the competent authority has extended the period of the scheme till June 10, 2024,” Sebi said in a statement.
The regulator, in March, introduced the ISO Settlement Scheme 2024, which provides a settlement opportunity to those entities that have executed trade reversals in the stock options segment of BSE during the period April 1, 2014, to September 30, 2015, and against whom adjudication proceedings have been initiated and are pending before any forum or authority.
After the expiry of the scheme period, actions as per the relevant provisions of securities laws will be continued against the entities which do not avail this opportunity for settlement, the regulator stated. By availing the benefit of the scheme, the entities can settle such proceedings and avoid further delay in the conclusion of the said proceedings and the associated long-drawn legal processes or expenses, among others.