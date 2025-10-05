Mepma bags 4 state-level Swachh Andhra Awards

Guntur: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) achieved a milestone by winning four state-level awards at the recently announced Swachh Andhra Awards.

Among 19 government departments that participated in this competition organised by the Swachh Andhra Corporation, Mepma stood out winning the Best Social Media Management Award. The recognition was based on content quality, creative campaigns, regular postings, engagement and effective promotion of Swachh Andhra themes.

Further, Mepma’s Slum Level Federations from Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts won awards in the terrace garden and home compost categories, further showcasing Mepma’s grassroots impact in urban environmental initiatives.

The prestigious awards will be presented on October 6 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present the Best Social Media Management Award to Mepma mission director N Tej Bharath on the occasion.

Tej Bharath expressed his gratitude, stating that the awards reflect the guidance of minister for municipal administration P Narayana and the supervision of principal secretary to government, S Suresh Kumar. He dedicated this achievement to the entire Mepma team and the urban self-help groups for their continuous efforts and dedication.