MEPMA resource persons told to make P4 success

Tadepalli: The15th executive committee meeting of the munwicipal Administration and urban development department’s Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) was held at the MEPMA head office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, MEPMA resource persons (RPs) met principal secretary S Suresh Kumar and mission director of MEPMA N Tej Bharath and expressed their gratitude to the government for revoking the previous administration’s order, which had imposed fixed three-year service tenure. This decision, they stated, has significantly enhanced their job security and boosted their morale. The RPs reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to the economic empowerment of women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Later, the principal secretary, who also chairs the executive committee, addressing the resource persons said that the core objective of the P4 scheme is to economically uplift the poorest 20 per cent of families in Andhra Pradesh. He urged all RPs and MEPMA staff to actively work towards achieving this crucial goal.

A review was also conducted on the utilisation of the ‘Mahila Kasham’ mobile app, provided on tablets to RPs to streamline their field operations. The principal secretary further recommended optimal utilisation of the MLCC module available on the MEPMA website. He explained that this module would expedite the loan sanction process by enabling banks and MEPMA staff to complete the process online, which would also help prevent fraudulent or duplicate loan applications. The executive committee also discussed key aspects of the human resource policy within the MEPMA department and made several important decisions.