Strengthen implementation of C&D waste management: Civic chief

Kurnool: Emphasising the need for a cleaner and greener city, Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Viswanath has directed officials to strengthen implementation of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management in the city. Chairing a review meeting with Town Planning officials at his camp office on Wednesday, he said proper handling of C&D waste is crucial for urban beautification and environmental protection.

The Commissioner instructed officials to create awareness among building owners and contractors to ensure that debris from construction and demolition activities is not dumped indiscriminately. He clarified that C&D waste should be collected and transported only through the officially designated system, for which a nominal transportation charge of Rs 500 per tractor load would be levied. He warned that private individuals would not be permitted to transport such waste and that strict action would be taken against violators of the norms.

In a separate review meeting with Revenue department staff, Commissioner Viswanath issued a stern warning against any lapses affecting corporation’s revenue. He said any negligence or irregularities leading to loss of municipal income would not be tolerated and would invite stringent action. The meeting focused on the collection of municipal shop rents, goodwill amounts, and property tax.

The Commissioner also cautioned officials against malpractice during title transfers and tax assessments, directing them to ensure transparency and accountability.

Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, corporator Paramesh, Town Planning Officer Anjad Basha, Superintendent Subbanna, revenue officers and other officials were present.