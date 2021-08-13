Metro Cash & Carry wholesale distribution centre inaugurated

Metro Cash & Carry, India's largest organized wholesaler and food specialist launched 'Metro wholesale' distribution centre here on Thursday.



MLAs Md Mustafa and Maddali Giridhara Rao inaugurated the centre.

The new store is the third Metro wholesale store in AP after Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Spread over 44000 sq ft, the Guntur store is strategically located at Mangalagiri Road. It is initially catering to over 60,000 registered business customers and will fulfil business requirements of kiranas and traders, hotels restaurants, caterers, services, companies and offices and self-employed professionals. Apart from Guntur, the store will cater to customers from neighbouring regions such as Narasaraopet, Ponnur, Chirala, Baptala, Repalle, Vinukonda Gurazala and Dachepalli.

MD and CEO, Metro Cash & Carry India Arvind Mediratta said, "We have been optimistic about our presence in AP and have been mapping various locations for expansion of operation. The store is a significant addition to our portfolio as it strengthens our foothold in South India with 14 operational stores now; seven stores each in AP-Telangana region and Karnataka respectively."