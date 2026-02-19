Micro irrigation offers multiple benefits: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has urged farmers to make effective use of government-supported micro-irrigation schemes. He stated that the technology offers multiple benefits, including higher yields with significantly lower water usage.

On Wednesday, the collector, along with Tiruvuru RDO K Madhuri and other officials, visited agricultural fields at Repudi village in A Konduru mandal. He inspected a maize crop cultivated by farmer G Vishnuvardhan Reddy using drip irrigation equipment provided under the Micro-Irrigation Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha said efficient water management is crucial for both agricultural and horticultural crops, and systems such as drip and sprinkler irrigation play a key role in optimising available water resources. The collector said the AP Micro Irrigation Project is being implemented successfully in the district with a target of covering 2,200 hectares during 2025–26 by providing drip and sprinkler equipment at subsidised rates. He added that the administration is prepared to extend benefits to up to 3,500 hectares if demand increases.

Equipment installation is being carried out through seven empanelled companies, he said, noting that micro irrigation can save up to 50% of water and electricity while enabling irrigation over a larger area using the same water resources. He also pointed out that the method helps reduce cultivation costs by nearly 40% without harming soil fertility or balance. It is particularly suitable for crops such as mango, guava, lemon, banana, papaya, and coconut, as well as vegetables and flower gardens, he said.

He said that farmers cultivating maize under drip irrigation can achieve an additional yield of about seven quintals per acre. He added that maize grown as an intercrop in oil palm plantations also benefits significantly from micro-irrigation practices.

Farmers were advised to obtain detailed information through Rythu Seva Kendras and the AP Micro Irrigation Project offices and to enrol in the scheme at the earliest. He said training programmes are also being organised to help farmers adopt the technology effectively. He noted that wider adoption of micro irrigation would contribute to the growth of Gross Value Added (GVA) inthe agriculture and horticulture sectors. AP MIP Project Director PM Subhani, Horticulture Officer Narendra Kumar, Agriculture Department AD Rangarao, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the visit.