Midhun Reddy’s arrest based on concrete evidence: HM

Gudibanda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said on Monday that MP Mithun Reddy was arrested in connection with the liquor scam based on concrete evidence.

Addressing the media during her visit to Madakasira, she emphasised that the court remanded the MP after thorough verification, confirming that arrests are made only when credible evidence exists.

She further clarified that if a person is innocent, the judiciary would take the appropriate decision. Referring to the forest lands case and file-burning incidents involving Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s family, she said investigations were ongoing.

Anitha also remarked that the State was pushed back by 20 years due to the previous government‘s failures.

Highlighting developmental initiatives, the Minister revealed that three cybercrime police stations were currently functioning in the State.

She pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the establishment of one cybercrime PS in every district. The government targets installing one lakh CCTV cameras across Andhra Pradesh, including every village and constituency.

She also shared that since the NDA government took charge, Madakasira, one of the most backward regions, has received investments exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. Over 1,200 to 1,500 women are employed in the Indian Designs and Exports garment factory, and an Anganwadi-style school has been established for their children.

She affirmed that women empowerment and regional development are being realised only under the NDA alliance. Irrigation and drinking water shortages in Madakasira have been resolved, and a solar park and defence industry are also being planned for the region.

In a strongly worded speech at a public meeting organised under the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ campaign in Madakasira, Minister Anitha launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, labeling him a ‘criminal in political guise.’

She alleged that the previous YSRCP government functioned with a collection-based governance model, riddled with irregularities and authoritarianism. „Despite pressing all kinds of buttons, the people responded with just one limiting them to 11 seats,“ she said, mocking the party’s electoral performance.

The Home Minister claimed that marijuana cultivation and addiction had ruined a generation under the previous regime. The current government is taking strict action to eradicate marijuana by seizing properties of those involved in its cultivation, sale or transport.

She praised the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh (Education) and Minister Pawan Kalyan (Panchayat Raj) for their focus on employment, women’s safety and youth welfare.

Anitha also reported that 250 borewells were drilled in Madakasira to resolve water issues. Under TDP rule, Handri-Neeva irrigation projects and Kia Motors brought jobs to the region. The Anna Canteen in Madakasira has beens serving meals to over 1,200 people daily. She concluded by saying that such public welfare programmes were destroyed during the YSRCP regime, and true governance has now been restored under the NDA.