Milad-Un-Nabi celebrated with gaiety
Vijayawada: Muslims celebrated the Milad-Un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammed SAS) with gaiety here on Monday. They greeted one another and sent messages congratulating each other. Muslim organizations took out a rally from Panja centre to K Market in One-Town.
Several hundred Muslims wearing traditional dresses joyfully participated in the rally.
Muslim clerics explained the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAS) and the message given to the people.
On Sunday, Muslim organisations conducted a meeting in Panja centre and clerics explained the history of Prophet Mohammed and his preaching to mankind.
