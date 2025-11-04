  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 reported in Visakhapatnam

Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 reported in Visakhapatnam
x
Highlights

An earthquake struck at 4:19 am today (Tuesday), registering a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale.

An earthquake struck at 4:19 am today (Tuesday), registering a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. Mild tremors were experienced for several seconds across Visakhapatnam and Jimadugula in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district, prompting residents to flee their homes in fear.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 km, affecting areas such as Arilova, Adivivaram, Madhavadhara, Akkayyapalem, HB Colony, Allipuram, Endada, and Bhimili. Reports also indicate that mild tremors were felt in Simhachalam. The sudden jolt caused widespread alarm among the local population, though no damage has yet been reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick