Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 reported in Visakhapatnam

An earthquake struck at 4:19 am today (Tuesday), registering a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. Mild tremors were experienced for several seconds across Visakhapatnam and Jimadugula in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district, prompting residents to flee their homes in fear.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 km, affecting areas such as Arilova, Adivivaram, Madhavadhara, Akkayyapalem, HB Colony, Allipuram, Endada, and Bhimili. Reports also indicate that mild tremors were felt in Simhachalam. The sudden jolt caused widespread alarm among the local population, though no damage has yet been reported.