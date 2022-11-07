Mild tremors felt for three seconds in Nellore district, no loss or property

The mild tremors wer felt in Chejerla mandal of Nellore district on Monday for three seconds, which created panic among the people who ran out of the houses. Panicked people remained outside their homes for a long time.



However, there was no loss of life or property. It is known that earthquakes occurred in four mandals of the district recently at Udayagiri, Vinjamoor, Kondapuram, Varikuntapadu and Duttalur mandals of Nellore district.



If this is the case, an earthquake occurred in Tehri of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on the Ritcher scale.



According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km at a distance of 17 km east-southeast of north kashi. NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 8.33 am.

