Milk association meet discusses crisis in dairy industry, steps to overcome

Tiruvuru (Krishna dist): Krishna Milk Union's Vijaya Dairy is the only dairy paying the difference in price to the farmers even in the times of corona crisis, said the dairy chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu.



He participated as chief guest in the milk associations' meeting held in the chilling center at Lakshmipuram of Tiruvuru on Friday. He said the dairy has been calculating the difference between the purchase price from farmers and market price at a later date and paying the difference amount.

In the meeting presided over by the unit manager Vinjamuri Uday Kiran, the chairman explained the farmers about the ongoing crisis in the milk industry and the steps the dairy management is taking to overcome it. He said that in measures to support the farmers who are in crisis now, the dairy is paying Rs 17.5 crore for the difference in price for 2019-20 financial year and Rs 13.5 crore for the 2020-21 financial year, up to July 2020.

The Samiti managing director Eswar Babu, management member Ramachandra Rao, trust board members Vijayalakshmi, Venkat Reddy and presidents of various milk associations and staff also participated in the programme.