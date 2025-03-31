Live
Mimicry artiste Bhaviri Ravi gets ‘Kala Ratna’
Vijayawada: Noted and highly talented mimicry artist Bhaviri Ravi of Nagaya Lanka, Krishna district received the prestigious ‘Kala Ratna’, the highest award presented by the State government, from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here to mark the Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi festival celebrations on Sunday. He received Rs 50,000 cash award and memento from the CM.
Minister for culture and tourism Kandula Durgesh, Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and MLAs, officials and a large number of people attended the celebrations.
Bhaviri Ravi won many state, national and international awards and prizes for his outstanding mimicry skills from 1977 onwards.
He is popular as a mimicry star and created awareness on Covid during the pandemic.