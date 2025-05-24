Min Bharath launches Rs 12.3 cr projects in Kurnool

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath laid foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 12.3 crore across several wards in Kurnool city on Friday. The programme commenced with the initiation of CC roads and drainage works near Ashok Nagar railway bridge. Subsequently, foundation stones were laid for similar infrastructure works in several wards.

Additionally, the Minister inaugurated construction of a new road connecting vehicles from Hyderabad via SAP Camp to the new bus stand area, aiming to ease traffic flow in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bharath emphasised the importance of roads, drainage systems, street lighting, and cleanliness for urban residents. He assured citizens that his efforts are focused on ensuring these basic amenities in all wards. He directed municipal officials to work towards making the Kurnool Municipal Corporation a model on par with Visakhapatnam.

He also mentioned recent discussions with contractors to resolve their issues and promised that all development works initiated under his leadership would be completed within stipulated timelines and with quality assurance. Referring to the longstanding waterlogging problem near Ashok Nagar Railway Bridge during rains, the Minister said that efforts are underway to provide a permanent solution.

Highlighting the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Bharath said that the government is focused on both welfare programs and infrastructural development. He criticised the previous government for its destructive governance and said efforts are now being made to restore and advance the state’s progress.

He announced that the Orvakal Industrial Park is set to be developed with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore. To enhance connectivity, the Minister said discussions have been held with Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and IndiGo Airlines to introduce flight services between Orvakal and Vijayawada. He revealed that several industries are expected to be established in the park, including a Rs. 14,000 crore semiconductor manufacturing unit and an electric vehicle production facility. Recognising the need for better aviation infrastructure, the Minister stated that plans are in place to ensure regular flight operations between Kurnool and Vijayawada. Additionally, two pilot training centers have been established, and he urged youth to seize this opportunity, noting the shortage of pilots in the country.

Minister Bharath also highlighted the government’s efforts, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to develop a Mega Industrial Corridor from Anantapur to Kurnool. He expressed confidence that Rayalaseema is on the path to significant industrial growth, bringing with its abundant employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth.

Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu, several corporators, TDP leaders, and others present.