Min Rajini is corrupted: TDP observer

Guntur: TDP observer for Guntur West Assembly constituency Mallela Rajesh Naidu alleged that Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini has taken several crores of rupees from him for recommending YSRCP Chilakaluripet Assembly ticket in the coming general elections.

Speaking to media along with TDP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Galla Madhavi, , said due to the crisis in the party, the YSRCP high command is fielding Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency though Minister Vidadala Rajini was elected from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

He alleged that the latter had wasted several crores in purchasing lands for Jagananna colonies and played a key role in sanctioning 227 granite quarries to the followers of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that Vidadala Rajini threatened Arya Vysyas in Chilakaluripet and collected several crores of rupees and urged the voters to elect Galla Madhavi in Guntur West Assembly constituency.