Min Savitha, MLAs participate in handloom promotion event

Amaravati/Anantapur: Handlooms and Textiles Minister Savitha, along with Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and MLA Bandaru Shravani, participated in a handloom promotion programme held at the Assembly premises, calling for greater public support to traditional weavers.

The leaders visited handloom stalls set up by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles and interacted with exhibitors showcasing renowned products from across Andhra Pradesh.

They examined various silk and cotton fabrics and enquired about the weaving process, designs and pricing. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasised the need to strengthen the handloom sector and ensure sustainable livelihoods for weavers. MLA Paritala Sunitha reiterated that preserving the handloom tradition is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to wear handloom garments at least two days a week. MLA Bandaru Shravani also highlighted the global recognition earned by Andhra Pradesh’s traditional weaves and stressed the importance of promoting indigenous textiles.

