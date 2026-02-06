Min stresses stronger FPO linkages for rural livelihoods

Vijayawada: Minister for MSMEs, rural poverty alleviation and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas on Thursday directed that programmes implemented by the Centre and various government departments as part of rural livelihood development be effectively linked with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to make them self-reliant institutions.

The minister held a review meeting at the Rural Poverty Alleviation Society (SERP) headquarters in Vijayawada with SERP officials and representatives of NGOs providing technical support to FPOs. Discussions focused on the structure and strengthening of SERP-supported FPOs and the development of a special assessment tool to evaluate their current status.

As part of the ‘One FPO-One Product’ approach, the meeting reviewed value chain development and various livelihood initiatives being implemented at the FPO level. The minister instructed officials to prepare clear monthly and annual roadmaps along with comprehensive livelihood plans for each FPO.

He also suggested documenting successful FPOs through video case studies, evolving a uniform format to review NGO performance, and ensuring that NGO partners closely coordinate with district project directors while designing and implementing programmes.

SERP secretary Vakati Karuna, deputy CEO Sriramulu Naidu, representatives of Hyper International, BREDS, Kalagudi, Digital Green, Vasan, Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation and SERP officials attended the meeting.