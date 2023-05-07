Minister A Suresh launches development works worth `4 cr in Proddaturu

Proddaturu (YSR district) : Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh said that till date the government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for all-round development of Proddaturu town.

The Minister along with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy on Saturday inaugurated Rs 4 crore worth development works including Municipal park, Urban Health Centre, road extension from Gavini Circle to Yerraguntla bypass in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that though Proddaturu town was popular as second Bombay for gold trade but the city not witnessed proper development due to various reasons.

He said that an Integrated Municipal Vegetable market, constructed with Rs 53 crore in the town, would be provided highly sophisticated facilities. Replying to a question, he said the party leaders have no differences with former minister Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy.

He hoped the differences will be resolved soon as the party always respects the leadership of Balineni as he rendered great service for development of party.

Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy said that previous TDP government totally neglected Proddaturu development only because of political reasons.