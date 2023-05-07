Live
- Hyderabad-based Indie-Rock musician puts India on the map of rock music globally
- How to manage children?
- A weekend in the countryside of Philadelphia
- Study finds statistical reasoning by giraffes
- KCR proves confidence & fortitude lead to success
- ChatGPT raises data theft, hacking risks multi-fold
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2023
- TV actresses speak about women empowerment at Mrs India Queen Official Season 3
- Time for tasty, tangy, ticklish mango pickle
- Telangana State tops in tax collection
Minister A Suresh launches development works worth `4 cr in Proddaturu
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh said that till date the government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for all-round development of Proddaturu town.
Proddaturu (YSR district) : Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A Suresh said that till date the government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore for all-round development of Proddaturu town.
The Minister along with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy on Saturday inaugurated Rs 4 crore worth development works including Municipal park, Urban Health Centre, road extension from Gavini Circle to Yerraguntla bypass in the town.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that though Proddaturu town was popular as second Bombay for gold trade but the city not witnessed proper development due to various reasons.
He said that an Integrated Municipal Vegetable market, constructed with Rs 53 crore in the town, would be provided highly sophisticated facilities. Replying to a question, he said the party leaders have no differences with former minister Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy.
He hoped the differences will be resolved soon as the party always respects the leadership of Balineni as he rendered great service for development of party.
Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy said that previous TDP government totally neglected Proddaturu development only because of political reasons.