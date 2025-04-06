Minister accuses Jagan of exploiting grief for political gain

Somandepalle (Sri Sathya Sai district): BC Welfare and Handloom Minister S Savitha strongly criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of resorting to ‘political theatrics’ and ‘playing politics on dead bodies’ in a desperate attempt to regain public support amidst his party’s declining influence in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after inspecting repairs to Handri-Neeva canal near Somandepalle in the district, Minister Savitha emphasised the need for uninterrupted water supply to farmers and directed irrigation officials accordingly. She asserted that Jaganmohan Reddy’s political career is over, and his recent actions are merely a ploy to salvage his party’s existence.

“The era of factionalism existed solely during the YSRCP regime,” she stated. “Wasn’t it under your government that a young boy was burned alive? Did you not humiliate Dr Sudhakar, labeling him mentally unstable? Was it not your administration that delivered a dead body via a car driver? Were not crimes against women, including rapes and murders, rampant during your rule?”, she questioned. The Minister dismissed Jagan’s visit to Anantapur as a ‘drama staged under the guise of condolence’, questioning his failure to console his mother Vijayamma and sister YS Sharmila.

“If Jagan possesses a conscience, he should first address his own family. He should console the families of women, who perished during his rule. He should uncover the truth behind his own uncle’s murder,” she demanded. She declared that the newly formed alliance government has ushered in ‘Ram Rajya’ to Andhra Pradesh, marking the end of the ‘Jaganasura’ narrative.

“Regardless of Jagan’s political maneuvers, the people have rejected his script,” she concluded.

Later, in Parigi mandal of Penukonda constituency, Minister Savitha inaugurated a newly constructed tar road connecting the main road to N Muddireddipalli village, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore under NREGSfunds.