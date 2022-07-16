Minister Ambati Rambabu inspects Godavari flood situation in Rajahmundry

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu arrived in Rajahmundry on Saturday morning to inspect the Godavari flood situation in the city. H. Arun Kumar came as a special officer for the supervision of relief programmes.

Ambati along with Arun Kumar, District Collector Madhavi Latha, and others inspected the flood level from the Dowleswaram barrage viewpoint.

He suggested that strong measures should be taken to prevent leakages and cuts on canal bunds. In all the villages where there is danger, everyone should be evacuated, he directed.