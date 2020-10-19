Minister Anil Kumar reviews on flood situation in the state, directs officials to stay vigilant

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has directed authorities to be vigilant as floods were coming from the upper states due to incessant rains. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav held a review meeting on floods at the Irrigation office on Monday, which was attended by the Chief Engineer of Irrigation and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reviewed with the authorities on the problems to be taken in Krishna-Guntur districts, problems in various projects, rivers and ponds. Authorities have been advised to take appropriate precautions as there is a possibility of rains again in the state.

With heavy rains and floods in the state, crops were submerged and caused severe damage to agriculture sector. According to preliminary estimates from the districts, 1,07,859 hectares of crops were affected by the rains last week. The highest crop loss was reported in East Godavari district at 47,745 hectares.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rains in the state for another two days i.e Monday and Tuesday. It is learnt that the surface periodicity is located 1.5 km west of the Bay of Bengal near the southern coast. The meteorological department asserted that is a possibility of low pressure in the eastern central Bay of Bengal on Monday which would strengthen, further in next 24 hours and turn into deep depression causing heavy downpour.