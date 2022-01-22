Minister Anil Kumar's uncle threatening MP's relative: BJP

Nellore: BJP senior leader and state spokesperson Karnati Anjaneya Reddy criticised the Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav and his uncle P Roopkumar Yadav for threatening a contractor, who was closely related to Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy. Addressing media here on Friday, he also found fault with the YSRC leader and Minister's uncle Roopkumar Yadav and alleged that he had threatened Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy's sister son and noted contractor Gunupati Muralikrishna Reddy to not to submit tenders to a Rs 80 crore contract work.

He said Nellore population understand the highhandedness of Minister and his men when they were threatening even party MP's nephew. He said Muralikrishna Reddy had filed a case against Roopkumar on December 26 at Rajendranagar police station in Hyderabad for making threatening calls. He said the employees were waging a war against the state for causing anguish to the employees over PRC.