Live
- Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam in US from July 5
- Investigation Team Abandons Film Industry Harassment Cases Due To Witness Non-Cooperation
- Congress Reiterates Call For Electoral Data Access Amid Maharashtra Poll Dispute
- Major structural damage reported; Tehran’s long road to restoration predicted
- Rename YSRCP as ‘Rapa, Rapa’ with axe symbol: Somireddy
- Apollo Hospitals organising ‘cancer win’
- Rajnath Singh Criticizes Nations Allegedly Harboring Terrorists at SCO Summit, With Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif in Attendance
- India's trade surplus with US stands at $41.18 bn
- India Declines To Endorse SCO Statement Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Omission
- Central team inspects UDS in Tirupati
Minister announces incentives to ASHA workers
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the government, with the support from the donors, would provide...
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the government, with the support from the donors, would provide Rs 1,000 as incentive to the ASHA workers boosting hospital deliveries.
Speaking after the inauguration of an X-Ray unit at the Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) here on Wednesday, the minister outlined several initiatives aimed at increasing institutional deliveries in government hospitals.
He said that the new measures are to improve healthcare delivery for the poor, emphasising the coalition government’s commitment to providing quality medical services to underprivileged communities.
He explained that ASHA workers will receive their regular salary of Rs 10,000 along with an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per delivery, funded through donor contributions. He praised the competitive spirit shown by MLAs and TDP in-charges in Prakasam district in promoting hospital deliveries.
Minister Swamy announced that Rs 50 lakh in government funds would be allocated for remodelling buildings at the PHC, along with cement road construction around the hospital premises.
The minister commended donors who provided incentives to ASHA workers and acknowledged the efforts of doctors and ANMs who have been instrumental in promoting these healthcare initiatives. He called upon both the government and donors to continue their collaborative efforts in supporting public health services.