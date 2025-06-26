Minister announces incentives to ASHA workers

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the government, with the support from the donors, would provide Rs 1,000 as incentive to the ASHA workers boosting hospital deliveries.

Speaking after the inauguration of an X-Ray unit at the Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) here on Wednesday, the minister outlined several initiatives aimed at increasing institutional deliveries in government hospitals.

He said that the new measures are to improve healthcare delivery for the poor, emphasising the coalition government’s commitment to providing quality medical services to underprivileged communities.

He explained that ASHA workers will receive their regular salary of Rs 10,000 along with an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per delivery, funded through donor contributions. He praised the competitive spirit shown by MLAs and TDP in-charges in Prakasam district in promoting hospital deliveries.

Minister Swamy announced that Rs 50 lakh in government funds would be allocated for remodelling buildings at the PHC, along with cement road construction around the hospital premises.

The minister commended donors who provided incentives to ASHA workers and acknowledged the efforts of doctors and ANMs who have been instrumental in promoting these healthcare initiatives. He called upon both the government and donors to continue their collaborative efforts in supporting public health services.