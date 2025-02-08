Minister assures development of AIIMS

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav assured that the government will extend its cooperation for the development of All Institute of Medical Sciences- Mangalagiri. AIIMS Mangalagiri executive director Ahanthem Santa Singh met Satya Kumar Yadav at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday.

Singh requested him to provide sufficient drinking water to the AIIMS. Yadav said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to allot ten acres of land at Kolanukonda to construct a trauma care centre for AIIMS and stressed on the need to take steps to construct the centre at the earliest. Earlier, Singh honoured NITI Ayog vice-chairman Suman Bery who visited AIIMS. AIIMS-Mangalagiri deputy director Col Shashikant Tumma made a detailed presentation on the progress of the institution on research, education and patient care services front.

Suman Bery visited the OPD, registration area, OPD consultation and waiting areas, and the radiation oncology block. Medical faculty explained to him about the various services being offered in their respective departments.