Minister assures Krishna water supply to fluoride-hit villages

Vijayawada: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidatala Rajini has said the State government accorded administrative sanction for supply of Krishna river water to the fluoride-hit villages of A Konduru mandal, NTR district under the Jal Jeevan Mission. A sum of Rs 38 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

She said Krishna river water will be supplied to the people through the water taps to resolve the chronic kidney problem being faced by the people of some villages in A Konduru mandal.

The Health Minister on Saturday visited Deepla Nagar Tanda, Mansing Tanda and other places and interacted with the local people and verified the facilities for the kidney patients. Later speaking to the villagers, the Minister said the State government accorded administrative sanction to supply drinking water to the fluoride-hit villages and tandas.

She said so far purified water is being supplied to five villages through tankers and efforts were on to lay the pipelines to these villages. She asked the kidney patients to visit the government hospital for the treatment and avoid visiting the private hospitals. She said the State government was trying to find a permanent solution to the kidney ailment problems being faced by villagers in A Konduru mandal.

She said arrangements have been made for dialysis at three dialysis centres and 12-seat vehicles were arranged for the convenience of kidney patients. She said health camps were being conducted and nephrologists were conducting the tests every month.

Rajini said the government was distributing medicines suggested by AIIMS doctors to the kidney patients free of cost and appealed to the villagers to attend the medical tests regularly for the check up.

She said treatment facility was available for kidney ailments in 14 private hospitals in the State under the Aarogyasri scheme. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Medical and Health J Nivas, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshananidhi and other officials accompanied the Minister. Minister Rajini interacted with the local villagers and enquired about the treatment and facilities available in Tiruvuru.