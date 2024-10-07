Minister assures renovation of neglected tourist resorts

Paderu (ASR District): Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh visited the Borra Caves in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. He highlighted the rich tribal culture, traditions, and stunning natural beauty of the region, noting its tourism potential.

Durgesh said that the government will coordinate with the Forest Department to implement tourism development activities. He promised to fully renovate the tourist resorts that had been neglected during the previous administration, making them available to tourists soon. The minister said that he visited tourist facilities, including Yatri Nivas, operated by the APTDC in Visakhapatnam, along with coalition leaders. He expressed concern over the ongoing development works at Jungle Bells in the TYDA area.

He said that the resorts bear the marks of five years of neglect, with many rooms in disrepair and unsuitable for accommodation. Minister questioned what the former chief minister and ministers had accomplished for the tourism sector during the past five years, highlighting a lack of attention to this vital industry.