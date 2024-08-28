  • Menu
Minister assures to build Krishna temple

Minister assures to build Krishna temple
Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy interacting with people during Janmashtami celebrations at Sobhanapuram village

Eluru: Minister of housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy participated in Janmashtami celebrations and performed special pujas at Sri Krishna Temple in the village of Agiripalli mandal on Tuesday. Vedic scholars and priests welcomed him with ‘mela taala’ and Purnakumbha.

Speaking on the occasion, minister assured that he would build a temple of Lord Krishna immediately after procuring land in Sobhanapuram village.

He said that the family system will be improved and brotherly love will be developed and a better society will be formed if we celebrate festivals together.

Minister served food to people and wished that everyone should be blessed with happiness. He wished timely rains in the state and all the farmers of the state should prosper with cattle and crops.

He wished that with the mercy of Lord Sri Krishna, the people of Nuzvid constituency should prosper and the livestock such as sheep, goats, cows and buffaloes should multiply in numbers bringing wealth to the farming community.

He also prayed for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and wished the government should provide good administration.

He said that with Naidu, an economic expert with immense experience and vision, the state will take the lead in the development and welfare.

Village president N Venu, N Satish, D Sai, N Veerraju, village Yadava Sangha leaders, committee youth, women and others were present.

