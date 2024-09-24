Minister assures to complete Rs. 70-cr electrification works

Kanigiri: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar along wih MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed 33/11 KV electricity substation with a cost of Rs 3 crore, in Chakirala village of Kanigiri mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Gottipati said that the majority of people in the Kanigiri constituency are dependent on bore wells for their livelihoods in the agriculture sector.

He said that measures will be taken to address the electricity-related issues faced by the farming community. He assured that the Rs 70 crore electrification works undertaken under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme in this region will be completed on a priority basis.

He informed that the new substations will be sanctioned as a priority, as the local farming community has requested them. He stated that measures are being taken to install new electricity poles in place of the damaged ones in the Kanigiri constituency.

He said that in the first cabinet meeting itself, the government revoked the Land Titling Act to provide security and confidence to the farmers. He informed that 175 Anna Canteens have been reopened across the state to provide food to the poor.

Regarding the death of three people due to a snapped electricity line in the Kanigiri constituency, Ravi Kumar said that he was immediately apprised of the incident by the MLA, and steps were taken to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Earlier, MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy said that the state government has undertaken several welfare and development initiatives in the first 100 days.

The Kanigiri municipal chairman Gafoor, MPP D Prakasam, electrical SE Satyanarayana, RDO John Irwin, other officials, and public representatives were present.