Minister Atchennaidu tables AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26

Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchennaidu has presented the Andhra Pradesh agricultural budget in the Assembly, amounting to ₹48,340 crore. During the announcement, he disclosed an allocation of ₹13,487 crore specifically for agriculture and allied sectors, emphasising the vital role agriculture plays in the development of both the state and the country.

The minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is making progress in line with the 'Vikasth Bharat' initiative, with a focus on reducing cultivation costs through technological advancements. He also stated that the ₹120 crore seed subsidy owed by the previous government has been settled, and that 35.8 lakh metric tons of fertiliser have been supplied since he took office.

Atchennaidu further noted that the use of drones has been introduced in the agricultural sector for the first time. In addition, awareness programmes on natural farming have been initiated. He explained that identification numbers are being assigned to landowning farmers, while eligible tenant farmers are receiving right cards.

The budget includes ₹40 crore allocated for fertiliser management across 11 key crops identified as growth drivers, ₹61 crore for the promotion of natural farming, and ₹139 crore for subsidies on agricultural machinery. The minister revealed that 7.78 lakh quintals of seeds have already been distributed to farmers.