Minister Audimulapu Suresh likens Rythu Bharosa Kendras to temples

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam dist): Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh opined that Rythu Bharosa Kendras established by the State government are sacred for farmers, like temples.

He inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendra constructed with Rs 21.80 lakh in Rajupalem of Tripurantakam mandal on Wednesday and inspected the exhibition set up by the agriculture department.

Speaking at a public meeting, Minister Suresh said that villages are a synonym for agriculture and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy established Rythu Bharosa Kendras to support farmers, to provide all services from the purchase of seeds to selling the crop. He said the efforts of the CM, like providing fertilisers and water in time, cash incentives for farmers for the investment, have made agriculture a festival in the State. He advised the farmers to utilise farm machines provided on subsidy and register for e-crop booking. Suresh made it clear that they are not considering political affiliation of the farmers, and the compensation for the crop damages will be deposited in the accounts of all eligible farmers. He said that the government proved to be a farmer's friendly government with its initiatives.

The Minister announced that the government is giving equal importance to development and welfare programmes and has been spending Rs 1.30 lakh crores for the welfare of the public. He assured the locals that action will be taken for constructing CC roads, drainages and a library in Rajupalem. He announced that the government will provide drinking water to each and every house in villages once the Veligonda project is complete.

Responding to making the western area of Prakasam district as Markapuram district, Minister Suresh explained that the government wanted to divide districts by considering the parliament constituencies. However, if it is possible to carve out Markapuram district based on its economic and social backwardness, he said that he will ask the Chief Minister to also consider making Markapuram district.

Agriculture department Assistant Director KI Sudarsana Raju, RDO Lakshmi Sivajyothi, PR DEE N Srinivasulu, ZPTC M John Paul and others also participated in the programme.