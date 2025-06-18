Minister Bharath calls for coordinated urban reforms

Kurnool: State Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, on Tuesday directed municipal officials to implement critical reforms aimed at reshaping Kurnool’s cityscape and making it a leading urban center in the State.

Chairing a review meeting at the Municipal Meeting Hall in SBI Employees’ Colony, the minister, along with Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu, reviewed the functioning of the Engineering and Town Planning departments.

Emphasizing the need for quality in development projects, he instructed that tenders quoting over 5% below estimates must be verified by the Quality Control Board before bill clearance.

Contractors delaying project initiation will face action, he warned. He also called for the swift creation of vendor zones, strict control on roadside encroachments, and an updated database of licensed street vendors within a week.

He stressed the importance of urban planning staff in maintaining the city’s aesthetics and called for immediate removal of obstructions hampering development. He instructed authorities to take firm action against illegal banners and posters, including fines and legal cases if necessary. In high-traffic areas, he emphasized urgent removal of encroachments to ease congestion.

He also directed officials to identify suitable government land for vendor zones and prepare on-ground action plans for beautification efforts. The meeting was attended by key officials including Deputy Commissioner Satish Reddy, City Planner Pradeep Kumar, Public Health Officer Dr. Vishweshwar Reddy, In-charge SE Sheshasai, and several municipal engineers and supervisors. The minister concluded by urging all departments to work in close coordination to transform Kurnool into a cleaner, organized, and modern city.