Minister Botcha Satyanarayana flays TDP for false claims on YSR Jala Kala

Amaravati: Describing YSR Jala Kala as a boon to the farmers of arid and dry lands, minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing the poll promises while TDP is confined only to criticise the government without realising what it had done during its term.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said, "The TDP has been making false claims. It did not drill a single bore well during its tenure and has the audacity to criticise and claim that YSR Jala Kala was their scheme".

He said seeing the plight of the farmers during his 3,648 km padayatra, Jagan promised to stand by them and sort out their issues and thus YSR Jala Kala has come into being.

"The Chief Minister also promised provision of a separate corporation for every BC community, giving political prominence to the BCs. After a careful study, out of 138 castes, 56 were finalised to have separate corporations and funds will be allocated to them. He has taken a decision to implement 50 per cent quota for women and provide more posts to them," the minister said.

He criticised that Chandrababu Naidu had failed to deliver on the promises he made for BC welfare during his regime and never bothered about them while in power. He said he has been using BCs like vote bank for political gains. He criticised Naidu for misusing and pocketing Aadarana scheme funds, while leaving welfare.

He said that Naidu credited Pasupu-Kumkuma amount to women only for the sake of elections. Unlike Naidu, Jagan has always stood by his promise and implemented many schemes within 16 months of forming the government, he said adding that after NTR and YSR, it was Jagan that gained the trust of the public.