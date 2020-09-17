Minister Chelluboyina Srinivas Venu Gopala Krishna distributes YSR Aasara cheques

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboyina Srinivas Venu Gopala Krishna said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is introducing many schemes for the welfare of women and for their upliftment.

Distributing cheques to DWCRA members under YSR Aasara Scheme in 39th division here on Wednesday, he said the scheme was aimed for the empowerment of women in the state.

Under this programme, an amount of Rs 27,000 crore will be deposited in the accounts of 88 lakh DWCRA members in four years and as part of it in first phase recently an amount of Rs 6,700 crore deposited in their accounts. The Chief Minister gave this assurance during his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra and fulfilled it. He announced Navaratnalu to combat poverty in the state and implementing them.

The minister further asked the beneficiaries to avail the amounts judiciously for their upliftment and the government is very much particular in this regard.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhishkit Kishore said house sites will be given to 36,320 eligible beneficiaries.

Corporation additional commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao, manager Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP leaders Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Medpati Sharmila Reddy, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, Nandepu Srinivas and others were present.