Minister distributes CMRF cheques
Kondapi: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is extending support to the poor through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). He distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 43 lakh to 41 beneficiaries and Letters of Credit worth Rs 8 lakh at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, he criticised the YSRCP government’s five-year rule, particularly its handling of the healthcare sector. He said that even YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family members and party leaders have lost faith in his leadership, leading to departures from the party. He dismissed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s aspirations for returning as Chief Minister as ‘daydreams’ and predicted that YSRCP offices would soon have ‘To Let’ boards.
He advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to spend at least 11 minutes in self-reflection about why people only gave his party 11 seats in the previous election. He described the YSRCP as the only political party in the country without principles and values.